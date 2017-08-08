Woman2Warrior charity event a great way to bond

Sari Ringma, part of the Integra Super Women team, crawls through an obstacle in last year’s Women2Warrior race at West Shore Parks and Recreation. The event saw more than 160 women participate and raise more than $56,000. (Gazette file photo)

The Woman2Warrior Challenge provides a unique opportunity for women to come together in support of a charity of their choosing.

This year marks the third time the event, which features an obstacle adventure challenge, will be held at West Shore Parks and Recreation in Colwood. And it’s the first year it is open to girls as young as 13 years of age, noted Shannon Bernays, senior associate for philanthropy for Easter Seals, one of two donation options for participants.

“It’ll be great to get some younger energy involved,” Bernays said regarding the lowering of the age limit.

“This is a really fun event, and a great way to get women of all ages together. We hope to see mothers, daughters and grandmothers, sisters, and co-workers challenging themselves on an obstacle course to make a positive difference in their community.”

Bernays was effusive in her praise for having the opportunity to hold the event at West Shore Parks and Recreation again. “It’s a great venue, great facilities, great chip trail and lots of space that really suits this event.”

New this year is the option for participants to choose to support either the Easter Seals or the Victoria Hospital Foundation, Bernays noted.

Woman2Warrior has raised close to $700,000 since its inception in 2013. The money goes towards supporting children with disabilities through Easter Seals B.C./Yukon, as well as for the operation of fully accessible summer camps at Shawnigan Lake, Squamish and Winfield for children and young adults with disabilities.

The Victoria Hospitals Foundation raises funds for the purchase of priority medical equipment and special projects at Jubilee Hospital and Victoria General Hospital.

To register for Woman2Warrior, which takes place on Sunday, Aug. 27, go to woman2warrior.ca.

