Police asking for public’s help in identifying owner

The West Shore RCMP has recovered a white and blue Yamaha XT250 motorcycle with saddle bags.

But they’re asking the public to help find the rightful owner.

We recovered a white/blue Yamaha XT250 motorcycle with saddle bags. If you have info on who it might belong to, call us! File #17-12327 — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) September 20, 2017

If you have any information on who it might belong to, please call the detachment at 250-474-2264 and reference file number 17-12327.

