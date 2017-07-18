Young Central Saanich baseball players enjoying B.C. finals in North Van

Central Saanich Little League’s 9/10 team is in North Vancouver for the provincial tournament this week. They are currently 1-1 and play again today and tomorrow. (Brad Weinmeyer/Coach)

Players aged 8 to 10 are 1-1 at the provincials so far; two more games this week

Young baseball players from Central Saanich are coming off an exciting come-from-behind win Monday, as they play in this year’s provincial tournament in North Vancouver.

The Central Saanich Little League 9/10 Division squad beat Coquitlam, 12-11, after starting the final inning down three runs. Coach Brad Weinmeyer said the team strung together four runs with no outs to seal to victory over a powerhouse lower mainland team.

On July 15, the locals opened the provincials with a 9-5 loss to Hastings, one of the teams to beat in this year’s B.C. finals.

The tournament continues this week and Central Saanich plays North Vancouver today (July 18) and then West Vancouver tomorrow (July 19).