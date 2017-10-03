B.C. government should create a provincial bus service

One reader would like to see the province fill gaps left by Greyhound’s reduced service in B.C. File photo

I think it would be a good idea to have a government-run B.C. provincial bus service.

Several times this month I have seen articles about Greyhound Canada asking for permission to cut bus routes in B.C. The first was the Northern “Highway of Tears” and Vancouver Island routes and then cuts and service reductions to Interior routes.

An affordable, safe and extensive provincial transit system would produce benefits for the environment, rural communities, seniors and First Nations communities. It would answer a serious void which already exists and will be increased if Greyhound further degrades their service.

It would be possible to make this a part of the BC Transit system which already exists in many towns and cities.This would reduce costs. As a public rather than commercial system, it could be structured so that stops and schedules would be safer and more user friendly. Ridership would then increase and it would likely pay for itself within a few years as the Saskatchewan Transportation System did for so many years.

Saria Andrew

Victoria