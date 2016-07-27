- Home
Entertainment
VIDEO: Tragically Hip fans on tour's 'touching and heartfelt' first show
The Tragically Hip kicked off their 15-date, cross-Canada tour Friday night with a sold-out show in Victoria. Fans Lexi Ratz and Hillary Krupa say there was a feeling of togetherness in the crowd.
Video courtesy of Canadian Press.
