- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Community
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
- Place Classified Ad
- Browse Classifieds
- BC Jobs
- CrowdFunding
-
- Oak Bay News
- Peninsula News Review
- Saanich News
- Goldstream News Gazette
- Real Estate Victoria
Entertainment
VIDEO: The Fringe Festival is back
Check out our video on the sights and sounds of the 30th anniversary of the Victoria Fringe Festival happening Aug. 22 to Sept. 5, 2016.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.