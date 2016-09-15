  • Connect with Us

Belfry Theatre presents The Last Wife

  •  posted Sep 15, 2016 at 10:00 AM

The Belfry Theatre will be presenting Kate Hennig’s new play, The Last Wife from Sept. 20 to Oct. 16.

Directed by Esther June, The Last Wife is a contemporary re-imagining of the compelling relationship between Henry VIII and his last wife, Katherine Parr. The play stars Sean Baek (Thomas), Oliver Becker (Henry), Ellis James Frank (Edward), Anie Richer (Mary), Celine Stubel (Kate), and Mahalia Golnosh Tahririha (Bess).

For more information visit belfry.bc.ca.

 

 

