  • Connect with Us

Entertainment

Castlereigh Theatre presents Ocean Fox

  •  posted Sep 16, 2016 at 8:00 AM

Victoria-based theatre company Castlereigh Theatre Project presents Ocean Fox at Intrepid Theatre Club on Sept. 22.

Ocean Fox is a docudrama exploring the tumultuous life and times of Jef Fox, an American dive-master on a remote Bahamian islet called Harbour Island.

Verbatim from interviews with its colourful residents, this play starring Justin Carter, Trevor Hinton and Hal Wesley Rogers, is a spiritual odyssey that navigates the waters of tradition and devotion toward an uncertain horizon.

The show starts at 8 p.m. For more information visit castlereigh.com/oceanfox.

 

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event