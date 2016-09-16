Castlereigh Theatre presents Ocean Fox

Victoria-based theatre company Castlereigh Theatre Project presents Ocean Fox at Intrepid Theatre Club on Sept. 22.

Ocean Fox is a docudrama exploring the tumultuous life and times of Jef Fox, an American dive-master on a remote Bahamian islet called Harbour Island.

Verbatim from interviews with its colourful residents, this play starring Justin Carter, Trevor Hinton and Hal Wesley Rogers, is a spiritual odyssey that navigates the waters of tradition and devotion toward an uncertain horizon.

The show starts at 8 p.m. For more information visit castlereigh.com/oceanfox.