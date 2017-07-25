Aerial acrobats to soar above Esquimalt trees

Aerial acrobats Aeriosa bring their talents to Saxe Point Park in Esquimalt this weekend for a series of free performances entitled Soaring With Eagles. They get underway at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (July 28 and 29). Photo by Pablo Palma/Facebook

Drop by Saxe Point Park this Friday or Saturday evening and you’ll see something you may not have seen before, at least not in Esquimalt.

For the first time, aerial acrobatic troupe Aeriosa will perform high above the ground in the trees of this seaside park.

The Vancouver-based group is being brought to Esquimalt courtesy of the Township Community Arts Council as part of its summer of family friendly activities and entertainment.

Aeriosa will do three performances July 28 and 29, starting at 6:30 p.m. and lasting until sunset. As parking within the park is somewhat limited, attendees are encouraged to walk or cycle to the venue.

If possible, bring blankets and/or chairs to be able to enjoy the event comfortably.

