Art Gallery Paint-In draws another perfect day in Victoria

30th annual event doesn’t disappoint, with art, food and music for the masses

Under beautiful sunny skies, the TD Art Gallery Paint-In celebrated its 30th year in style Saturday, once again drawing tens of thousands of visitors to the Fairfield and Rockland neighbourhoods to experience art, music and food.

More than 170 artists had works on display and many were creating new ones during the day, much to the delight of onlookers.

Craig Bauer, making his seventh appearance at one of the year’s largest one-day arts events in Greater Victoria, said Paint-In is one of his favourite events in which to partake.

“So many people, you get to paint outside, there’s nothing like a great day of painting,” he said.

From just outside the gallery parking lot near Fort Street, to Moss Street’s terminus at Dallas Road, artists ranging from traditional to avant-garde gave attendees a good sense of what art forms they liked straight up and those that may have taken a little more time to appreciate.

While there were plenty of sights and sounds along the 1.9-kilometre route, musicians entertained back at the gallery stage, near a family friendly beverage garden.

For those who wanted to create their own art, various points along the route encouraged hands-on artmaking for all ages.

Barrels along the way were available for patrons to donate to the non-profit Art Gallery of Greater Victoria. Totals were expected sometime soon.

