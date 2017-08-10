Auto Extravaganza comes to Sidney Sunday

Why do we love cars?

For some, cars are a form of art. Sleek designs, paint and chrome combine to create a rolling embodiment of beauty.

For others, it’s the sheer mechanical wonder that’s so compelling.

For over a century cars have represented man’s ingenuity; marvels of electrical and mechanical achievement.

The reasons for our fascination are endless, but on August 12 and 13, the Torque Masters car club is taking to the streets of Sidney with a selection of vehicles that is sure to delight car enthusiasts of every stripe. It’s the 2017 Coast Capital Insurance Auto Extravaganza and according to club president, Todd Green, it’s slated to be the best show yet.

“This is our 5oth year as a club and we’re expecting about 350 cars to register for the show, one of the best ever. On Sunday those cars will be lining the streets so everyone can get up close and personal with their favorite brand of car,” said Green.

“Our show is different because we have all kinds of cars including classic cars from the past to modern muscle cars and concept cars of all kinds. We even have some military vehicles and motorcycles. There really is something for everyone.”

The event is open to everyone and for those who wish to put their own ride on display, it’s a simple matter of registering with Torque Masters either on-line at torquemasters.ca/2017-coast-capital-insurance-auto-extravaganza or in person on Sunday morning at the Mary Winspear Centre. It’s a $20 registration fee to become part of the action.

The event kicks off with a poker derby on Saturday morning for all the registered participants and, on Saturday evening, a ‘50s-style dance will take place at the Mary Winspear Centre featuring the musical styling of Rukus, a local band featuring Bob Dalzeil on lead guitar and vocals.

But it’s Sunday morning when the real action begins.

Car enthusiasts will have a chance to take a close look at hundreds of amazing cars while listening to music broadcast all along Beacon Street. Food and drinks will be available and a beer garden will operate at the Army, Navy , and Air-force Unit #302 on 4th Street.

There will be live entertainment, door prizes and fun for the whole family.

“I don’t know what it is about cars that makes them so special. Maybe it’s the history, or the thought of the open road and freedom that people find so attractive.

“For me, it’s like they’re almost alive, with a story to tell,” said Green.

Half of the funds raised through the 2017 Coast Capital Insurance Auto Extravaganza will be donated to the Help Fill a Dream Foundation.