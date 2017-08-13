Auto Extravaganza in downtown Sidney

The streets of downtown Sidney were lined with classic, modern and modified vehicles during the 2017 Coast Capital Auto Extravaganza.

Hosted by the Torque Masters Car Club, the event drew thousands of people throughout the day to see the shiniest, most souped-up cars and trucks on the Island. Various prizes were also up for grabs among the many people who entered their vehicles in this year’s Extravaganza.

Enjoy this collection of images from the day’s car show in Sidney.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.