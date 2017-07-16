Burton Cummings set to rock Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre

Burton Cummings is coming to the Mary Winspear Centre in Oct. Tickets went on sale July 14.

Tim Collins/News staff

Few musicians have enjoyed the public success and critical acclaim that Burton Cummings has experienced in his more than 40 years as a performer, singer, songwriter and recording icon.

These days he continues to uphold his reputation as one of the greats as he tours across Canada and the United States, thrilling audiences wherever he goes.

In October Cummings will bring his music to Sidney for two nights of performances at the Mary Winspear Centre.

While with Canada’s original rock ‘n’ roll superstars, The Guess Who, Cummings had an unprecedented string of international hits which included “These Eyes”, “No Time” “Share the Land” Clap for the Wolfman” and, of course, “American Woman”.

After leaving The Guess Who in 1975 Cummings moved to a career as a solo artist; a career that continued his extraordinary success in an industry in which stars too often fade with time.

Not the case for Cummings, whose honors include induction to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame, several Juno Awards and, naturally, the Order of Canada.

And, in case you weren’t aware, his home town of Winnipeg placed Cumming’s name on both a community centre and a performing arts theatre.

Carey Salvador,marketing coordinator for the Mary Winspear Centre explained that the theatre’s smaller venue affords the audience a once in a lifetime opportunity to connect on a personal level with a world renowned artist like Cummings.

“The performers love it, as they rarely get the intimacy of a theatre like ours. And for the audience, it’s only 27 feet from the stage to the back row, so the connection is amazing,” said Salvador.

There are two performances planned (October 7 and 8) and tickets went on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 am.

“I’d advise people to get the tickets early as, with the phone calls we’ve been getting, we’re expecting to sell out very quickly,” said Salvador.