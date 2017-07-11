Buskers flood downtown streets for festival

Canadian magician Nathaniel Rankin is one of dozens of performers who are getting set to entertain audiences during the Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival, which kicks off tonight (Tuesday) and runs until Sunday. Contributed photo.

The streets of downtown Victoria will be filled with entertainers sure to delight people young and old this week.

The first annual Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival kicks off today (Tuesday) at 5 p.m. (not to be confused with the Victoria International Buskers Festival). The six-day family-friendly festival includes performers from buskers from around the world, including some home-grown local talent as well.

Around the downtown core, there will be a number of pitch stops — pop-up locations where buskers will entertain audiences — at Ship Point, the Bay Centre, Market and Bastion squares, the Victoria Public Market, Millie’s Lane and the CRD Square.

The Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival runs until Sunday, July 16. For more information visit downtownvictoria.ca.

