Canada 150: Sidney celebrates in a big way Saturday

Sunshine and high spirits were in full force in Sidney on July 1 for the town’s Canada 150 celebrations.

The Town of Sidney and Peninsula Celebrations Society worked together to bring the community the 33rd annual Sidney Days, starting with a pancake breakfast and ending with the Slegg Building Materials Build-A-Boat Race.

Of course, in between those bookend events, there was: a parade, veterans’ appreciation luncheon, family fun events, free ice cream, watermelon to chow down on, pets to ponder, a water rescue by helicopter, construction project in the lawn of Beacon Park — as well as plenty of treats and music and smiling faces.

New Review staff were out all day and captured hundreds of images and quite a few video of the events — some of which can be found at our Facebook page. The night before, of course, we were at the Town of Sidney’s fireworks show and we covered the opening ceremonies on June 30 as well.

Sidney’s Canada 150 and Sidney 50th anniversary events came together over the months of June and July — and they’re not quite over yet, for those who still feel like celebrating a little more.

On Sunday, July 2, the downtown Sidney merchants host their annual Sidewalk Sale. That runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Town official opens its new skateboard park in Tulista Park from 1 to 4 p.m., and the Sidney Concert Band provides for afternoon music, marking their 30th anniversary this year, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Beacon Park.

There’s a sample of images from the Canada 150 celebrations right here on the PNR’s web page — and look for more photos in our Wednesday, July 5 edition of your community newspaper.