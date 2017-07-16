Central Saanich artist Anne Freidank selling off her collection for charity

Anne Freidank lives in Central Saanich after spening much of her life as an artist in Munich, Germany. Now, she’s hoping a fundraiser at her home studio will help out an organization that looks after injured and orphaned wildlife. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

Anne Freidank has come to terms with her own art.

The Central Saanich artist spent much of her life – a great deal of it in her home country of Germany – developing her skills in a somewhat rare form, called reverse glass painting. She became an accomplished artist who had gallery shows in some of the art world’s biggest centers and now, for someone who’d become known as the Munich Cat-Painter before moving to Canada some 30 years ago, she’s finally ready to let go.

“I’m 82 and I can’t take it with me,” Freidank said of her collection of reverse glass paintings of scenics, saints and felines.

“I have lived with my artwork for so long,” she continued, adding for years she couldn’t bear to part with much of it, even though she did make a living from the work for many years.

After coming to Canada and continuing her art for many years, Freidank said she has now turned her attention to her gardening. Her yard in Saanichton is alive with various plants. She said she eats exclusively from her own gardens, which she grows organically.

Because of this change in her life, Freidank has decided to use her artwork as a fundraising source for an organization that takes care of orphaned and injured wildlife, called Hope for Wildlife. She said she’s supported the organization for years and had left much of her estate to them. However, she said she wants to see them enjoy the fruits of her labours sooner, rather than later. So, she’s selling her large collection of reverse glass paintings.

It makes sense, in a way, as most of Freidank’s work is of cats. There’s a variety of scenes and themes to each of her work, but throughout – and in sometimes hidden corners – there are cats. Whimsical to spiritual, they take many forms in the bright, colourful art. The style of paining, Freidank pointed out, is quite labour intensive, and done backwards and in reverse to typical forms of painting. It makes them unique – and eye-catching.

And she’s ready to give them all new homes.

From July 20 to 25, Freidank is opening her home studio by appointment to people interested in purchasing her art as part of the fundraiser. With only word of mouth about the event, she said she’s already sold nine paintings, with a few people already interested in buying more.

She said she will give all the proceeds from the sale of her art collection to Hope for Wildlife.

To find out more, or to arrange for a preview, call Anne Freidank at 250-652-0401.