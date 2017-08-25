Walk, a pop up show and sale starts with an artist reception Thursday, Sept. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. and continues Friday noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at 2351 Central Ave.

Central Stores shop showcases Walk, a pop up art show and sale

Oak Bay artists combines playful sketches with ceramics alongside oils

Oak Bay artist Linda Mercer shows off her shift from prairie dogs to the more localized four-legged friend and their human handlers with Walk a pop up art.

Mercer came to Oak Bay from rural Alberta, trading vast spaces for a more in-your-face scenery.

Dog walkers capture her eye on her routine walks as does the architecture and gardens of the region.

“I love it here. I do love to be able to walk,” Mercer said. “I’m really enjoying Oak Bay and this is a reflection of what I’m seeing.”

The move inspires a wealth of new material for both her paintings and her ceramic work.

“I’ve been painting for years … five years ago I got my hands on clay and thought ‘gosh I love this’,” she said. “Daily walks throughout Victoria, and especially Oak Bay, inspire me to fill my sketchbooks. I love sharing the sidewalks, parks and beaches with other people and with their four-legged friends. Everybody walks in Oak Bay, even the crows.”

She sketches out images from the walks then transfers to ceramics, where a small story plays out on each piece. She also continues her en plein air paintings in oils on small panels.

“I’ve been a landscape painter for many years, typically working with oil on panes en plain air. I”m inspired by the graceful homes and lush gardens of Victoria.”

