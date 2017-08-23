Chalk Fest makes debut at Uptown this weekend

Chalk Art Festival has new home on upper level of Uptown shopping centre

Bacon and eggs aren’t the only thing on the menu as Uptown will host various artists for this weekend’s Chalk Fest on the upper level of the shopping centre in Saanich. Photo submitted

Victoria’s four-year-old Chalk Art Festival has a new look and is in a new location this weekend, making its debut at Uptown shopping centre from Friday to Sunday.

Uptown has closed a major portion of the upper level by Whole Foods, where visitors can admire the temporary Chalk Art Gallery of three-dimensional images on sidewalks and pavement.

Though it’s the first annual Uptown Chalk Art Festival, the event has its roots in the previously run Victoria International Chalk Festival downtown and will include returning artists.

The Uptown Chalk Art Festival is inspired by the theme of Canada 150 and will also include a kid’s chalk zone, an entertainment stage, live artist demonstrations and food vendors.

“We’ll be welcoming many talented chalk artists to join us for our first annual Uptown Chalk Art Festival,” said Kristy Lowes, marketing director at Uptown. “We’re very excited to see their beautiful artwork in the theme of Canada 150 come to life.”

“We love hosting events at Uptown, in part because we have a unique outdoor venue that’s ideal for welcoming visitors of all ages,” said Lowes. “…We’re delighted to invite the community to join us to watch these talented artists create their works.”

Visit Uptown’s website at shopuptown.ca for more details.

