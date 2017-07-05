Chamber Soirée at Fort Commons kicks off summer series

The historic Fort Common, most recently a little-used parking lot hidden behind retail buildings on Fort and Blanshard streets, is a popular dining space for patrons of the various restaurants around it, as well as a special event venue. It hosts the Victoria Chamber of Commerce’s sold-out Summer Soiree this week. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Sara Wilson/Special to the News

The Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce kicks off its third annual Summer Social Series this Thursday (July 6) with a sold-out Soirée at the historic Fort Commons. Guests will mix and mingle with friends while listening to music spun by a local DJ and enjoy a gourmet barbecue dinner paired with a custom cocktail or a cold glass of local craft beer from Moon Under Water Brewery.

“Each year we try to find unique venues for people to socialize on a beautiful summer evening,” said events manager Christine Lewis. “The Fort Commons is an old carriage house and a historical site so we thought it was a great venue.”

The 90-attendee event will showcase local mixologists, breweries and wineries with its dinner menu featuring wild mushroom risotto balls, steak and prawn chopsticks, free run Piri Piri chicken and Chiri Chiri flank steak.

The Fort Commons event is the first in a series for the Chamber, the second being “Bannock and Brews,” which goes Aug. 2 aboard the Orca Spirit II whale watching vessel. Sip on local craft beer from Category 12 Brewery while you learn about local First Nations culture at interactive chef stations featuring seafood chowder, bannock, salmon and other traditional dishes prepared by Songhees Seafood & Steam.

The finale of the summer series is a four-course, farm-to-table dinner at Woodwynn Farms in Central Saanich under the beautiful tent canopy. Dinner includes Silk Road tea drink pairings. Tickets are still available for Bannock and Brews and the Woodwynn Farms dinner. For more information visit victoriachamber.ca.

editor@vicnews.com