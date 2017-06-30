Check out the 2017 Sidney Summer Sounds lineup

Starting Sunday, July 9, Sidney’s waterfront will be filled with the eclectic songs of Summer Sounds.
Each Sunday in July and August from 2 to 4 p.m. a new musical group takes the Bandshell stage in Beacon Park for a free community show.
The annual event is made possible by the non-profit Peninsula Celebrations Society, which has been providing the Saanich Peninsula with community events for over 30 years.
Here’s a look at this year’s upcoming performers:
WHEN: July 9
WHO: Mad Day Out
SOUND: Music lovers familiar with the Sutcliffes will recognize familiar faces. Much of the catalogue is Beatles inspired, sure to appeal to all audiences.
WHEN: July 16
WHO: KingmiXers
SOUND: Always based in the roots music of North America, they play originals, blues, classic rock and the standards of the Great American Songbook.
WHEN: July 23
WHO: Timebenders
SOUND: This interactive show covers the best music from the 1950s to the ‘90s, with costume changes and hilarious impersonations.
WHEN: July 30
WHO: Dockside Drive
SOUND: One of Western Canada’s best swing and show bands that features music of the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s.
WHEN: Aug. 6
WHO: Shari Ulrich Trio
SOUND: Juno-awarded singer/songwriter Shari Ulrich performs with her daughter Julia Graff and bassist Kirby Barber. The multi-instrumentalists deliver performances of Ulrich’s legendary music.
WHEN: Aug. 13
WHO: Cousin Harley
SOUND: Vancouver’s multi-instrumentalist, arranger, producer and guitarist Paul Pigat and his band deliver a unique take on everything from hot-rod rockabilly to foot stomping vintage swing.
WHEN: Aug. 20
WHO: The Capital City Syncopators
SOUND: With a modern take on prohibition-era jazz and country swing, this five-piece combines its love for riverboat music with Gypsy and Western Swing.
WHEN: Aug. 27
WHO: The County Line
SOUND: This six-piece electric country band has toured all over the province as headliners and opening acts for Dierks Bentley, Brett Kissel and George Canyon.
