Check out the 2017 Sidney Summer Sounds lineup

The free musical event runs every Sunday in July and August from 2 to 4 p.m. at Sidney’s Beacon Park.

Starting Sunday, July 9, Sidney’s waterfront will be filled with the eclectic songs of Summer Sounds.

Each Sunday in July and August from 2 to 4 p.m. a new musical group takes the Bandshell stage in Beacon Park for a free community show.

The annual event is made possible by the non-profit Peninsula Celebrations Society, which has been providing the Saanich Peninsula with community events for over 30 years.

Here’s a look at this year’s upcoming performers:

WHEN: July 9

WHO: Mad Day Out

SOUND: Music lovers familiar with the Sutcliffes will recognize familiar faces. Much of the catalogue is Beatles inspired, sure to appeal to all audiences.

WHEN: July 16

WHO: KingmiXers

SOUND: Always based in the roots music of North America, they play originals, blues, classic rock and the standards of the Great American Songbook.

WHEN: July 23

WHO: Timebenders

SOUND: This interactive show covers the best music from the 1950s to the ‘90s, with costume changes and hilarious impersonations.

WHEN: July 30

WHO: Dockside Drive

SOUND: One of Western Canada’s best swing and show bands that features music of the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s.

WHEN: Aug. 6

WHO: Shari Ulrich Trio

SOUND: Juno-awarded singer/songwriter Shari Ulrich performs with her daughter Julia Graff and bassist Kirby Barber. The multi-instrumentalists deliver performances of Ulrich’s legendary music.

WHEN: Aug. 13

WHO: Cousin Harley

SOUND: Vancouver’s multi-instrumentalist, arranger, producer and guitarist Paul Pigat and his band deliver a unique take on everything from hot-rod rockabilly to foot stomping vintage swing.

WHEN: Aug. 20

WHO: The Capital City Syncopators

SOUND: With a modern take on prohibition-era jazz and country swing, this five-piece combines its love for riverboat music with Gypsy and Western Swing.

WHEN: Aug. 27

WHO: The County Line

SOUND: This six-piece electric country band has toured all over the province as headliners and opening acts for Dierks Bentley, Brett Kissel and George Canyon.

