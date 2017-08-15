Chilliwack concert to support refugee counselling organization

Get ready to rock out as Canadian music legends Chilliwack and Juno Award winner Sue Medley take the stage at the Sooke Community Theatre on Aug. 26.

The concert begins at 7:30 pm and is being held to support the Vancouver Island Counselling Centre for Immigrants and Refugees which provides counselling and services to women and men who suffer from the emotional trauma and loss of being survivors of war, displacement or migration.

Phil Rossner, organizer of the event and director of communications at VICCIR, said right now the organization is not receiving any government funding, so the funds from the concert will be a great help to the organization.

“We hear all about immigrants and refugees all the time and certainly we bring them in to our country but what one thing that is missing in the puzzle, which this organization is looking after is the extreme trauma that a lot of these people have been through,” said Rossner. “Some of the stories you hear are devastating, what these families have been through.”

VICCIR is a unique organization that operates in Greater Victoria and South Vancouver Island because it is funded by donations only.

“It will be huge is Sooke comes out to support this,” said Rossner. “Right now we have very limited funding, so I thought this was an opportunity to put together this show in order to get some much needed funds happening for the organization.”

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased in Sooke at The Stick and Sooke Shoppers Drug Mart or online at chilliwack.bpt.me. For more information on VICCIR, visit VICCIR.org.