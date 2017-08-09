Violinist Paul Luchkow and harpsichordist Michael Jarvis celebrate a decade of partnership performing and recording as the Luchkow-Jarvis Duo this weekend in Oak Bay. (Submitted image)

Duo celebrates decade of collaboration with Saturday concert

Violinist Paul Luchkow and harpsichordist Michael Jarvis perform in Oak Bay Aug. 12

Violinist Paul Luchkow and harpsichordist Michael Jarvis celebrate a decade of partnership performing and recording as the Luchkow-Jarvis Duo this weekend in Oak Bay.

The duo specializes in presenting repertoire for violin and keyboard on instruments appropriate to each historical period.

For this special anniversary concert, a program of musical wonders of the 17th and 18th century by composers such as Leclaire, Handel, Pandolfi Mealli, Isabella Leonarda have been hand-picked.

The concert is Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. in St. Mary’s Church, 1701 Elgin Rd. Tickets ($25/$20) are available at the door. For more information go to http://oakbaymusic.ca/summer-serenade-luchkow-jarvis-duo/

