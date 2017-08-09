Duo celebrates decade of collaboration with Saturday concert

Violinist Paul Luchkow and harpsichordist Michael Jarvis celebrate a decade of partnership performing and recording as the Luchkow-Jarvis Duo this weekend in Oak Bay. (Submitted image)

Violinist Paul Luchkow and harpsichordist Michael Jarvis celebrate a decade of partnership performing and recording as the Luchkow-Jarvis Duo this weekend in Oak Bay.

The duo specializes in presenting repertoire for violin and keyboard on instruments appropriate to each historical period.

For this special anniversary concert, a program of musical wonders of the 17th and 18th century by composers such as Leclaire, Handel, Pandolfi Mealli, Isabella Leonarda have been hand-picked.

The concert is Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. in St. Mary’s Church, 1701 Elgin Rd. Tickets ($25/$20) are available at the door. For more information go to http://oakbaymusic.ca/summer-serenade-luchkow-jarvis-duo/

editor@oakbaynews.com