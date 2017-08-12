Esquimalt fans rock out for Canada 150 celebration

Nick Gilder belts out a tune performing with Sweeney Todd at Bullen Park as part of Esquimalt’s Canada 150 celebrations. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Thousands of music lovers through the day checked out Esquimalt’s Canada 150 celebrations at Bullen Park on Sunday, with local performers in the morning setting the stage for featured rock and roll performers in the afternoon.

Local blues rockers The Jason Buie Band, plus veteran recording artist Jerry Doucette kicked off the high octane part of the day’s show, with headlining act Nick Gilder and Sweeney Todd hitting the stage at around 4:30 p.m. for a punchy set of 70s and 80s pop-rock.

The crowd got dancing early on the grass, as Gilder and company pounded out such hits as “Hot Child in the City” and a cover of Golden Earring’s “Radar Love.”

The free day-long concert, part of the Township’s community celebrations marking the country’s 150th birthday, is wrapping up soon.

Next up for Esquimalt will be Ribfest, set for Sept. 8 to 10 back at Bullen Park.

