Floral art on display in Saanich

Art will come alive during the next meeting at the Victoria Floral Artists Guild.
There will be a special display of floral art during the guild’s next meeting Oct. 10 at the Garth Homer Centre, 813 Darwin Ave.
A total of 18 designs will be on display as a number of the guild’s floral designers bring selected artworks to life by interpreting the colors, textures, lines and emotional energy of the painting or sculpture in their floral design. A photo of the artwork will be displayed next to the floral art design.
The display is free to attend, and scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m., following the guild’s annual general meeting and short business meeting.
For more information, visit www.victoriafloralartists.ca.