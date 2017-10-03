Floral art on display in Saanich

Floral art, like this piece by Linda Petch, will be on display at the next meeting of the Victoria Floral Artists Guild Oct. 10 at the Garth Homer Centre.

Art will come alive during the next meeting at the Victoria Floral Artists Guild.

There will be a special display of floral art during the guild’s next meeting Oct. 10 at the Garth Homer Centre, 813 Darwin Ave.

A total of 18 designs will be on display as a number of the guild’s floral designers bring selected artworks to life by interpreting the colors, textures, lines and emotional energy of the painting or sculpture in their floral design. A photo of the artwork will be displayed next to the floral art design.

The display is free to attend, and scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m., following the guild’s annual general meeting and short business meeting.

For more information, visit www.victoriafloralartists.ca.