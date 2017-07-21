Fords & Friends car show in Central Saanich Sunday

CENTRAL SAANICH — One of Vancouver Island’s longest consecutive running Car Shows — the annual Fords & Friends Car Show and Shine — is set for Sunday, July 23.

The 37th annual Early Ford V8 Club Victoria event is at Heritage Acres in Central Saanich. It features more than 200 classic cars and trucks, live music and of course Heritage Acres’ famous miniature train rides for the kids.

New this year is the renaming of the Club’s Participant’s Choice Trophy as the Sharon Forbes Memorial Trophy. Sharon, who died in April, was a big supporter of the club — if not all car clubs on Vancouver Island.

The show and shine is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults are $5 and kids are free. For details, visit ww.earlyfordv8victoria.com.

—Submitted