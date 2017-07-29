The Legislature and Beacon Hill Park play host to the Free-B Film Festival where six free outdoor film screenings return to Victoria Aug. 4-19.

Outdoor film enthusiasts have much to look forward to in August.

The Free-B Film Festival returns to the Beacon Hill Park and the Legislature Lawn with six films screening on a 15-foot high by 20-foot wide inflatable screen.

Classic adventure film Jumanji, starring the late Robin Williams opens the festival on the Legislature lawn Aug. 4, followed by five other films screening every Friday and Saturday for three consecutive weeks.

Rush Hour, starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker kicks off the first show at the Cameron Bandshell Aug. 5 at Beacon Hill Park. Spice World, The Outsiders, Dirty Dancing continue the three-week festival with Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory starring Gene Wilder closing out the six-film festival. All films screen at 9 p.m.

All films are free, all-age screenings, but participants are asked to dress warmly, and bring their own flashlights, snacks and blankets.

For more information visit freebfilmfest.com

Free-B Film Festival schedule. All films begin at 9 p.m.

Aug. 4 – Jumanji at the Legislature Lawn

Aug. 5 – Rush Hour at the Cameron Bandshell

Aug. 11 – Spice World at the Cameron Bandshell

Aug. 12 – The Outsiders at the Cameron Bandshell

Aug. 18 – Dirty Dancing at the Cameron Bandshell

Aug. 19 – Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory at the Cameron Bandshell