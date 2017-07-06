Greater Victoria piano prodigy opens summer concert series Saturday

Pianist Felipe Jang, 9, is the first featured performer in Christ Church Cathedral’s Summer Recital Series, which runs Saturdays at 4 p.m. from this weekend until Aug. 26. Photo contributed

Jennifer Blyth/Black Press

Nine-year-old piano prodigy Felipe Jiang opens Christ Church Cathedral’s 55th anniversary Summer Recital Series this Saturday afternoon (July 8).

Felipe amazed audiences when he first performed in the cathedral last fall and he returns to play works by Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Debussy and more.

The series features a variety of exceptional Victoria musicians through Aug. 26, with a wide range of ages and musical genres represented. Audiences will enjoy emerging talents along with established artists, including some of the city’s most distinguished teachers and orchestral musicians.

Among the upcoming concerts, July 15 brings Robert and Ann Fraser, a husband and wife well known for their intriguing programs of Baroque wind and string music. The two will be joined by versatile keyboardist Michael Jarvis.

Back by popular demand, David Michaux and Friends take the stage Saturday, July 22. The Victoria Symphony trumpeter brings together wind and string colleagues for seldom-heard works by Alfredo Casella and Bohuslav Martinu. And the following weekend, multi-talented Victoria organist Robert Dukarm performs an eclectic program including Bach, Buxtehude, Couperin, Parry and Hindemith.

The Wisteria String Quartet, whose members study at the University of Victoria with the Lafayette String Quartet, perform works by Haydn and others on Aug. 5, sharing with audiences their belief that “chamber music is a conversation between friends.”

Aug. 12 brings soprano Eve Daniell and pianist Rykie Avenant for songs by Clara Schumann, Jean Coulthard, Dvorak and others.

The Aug. 19 performance features Victoria Symphony principal clarinet Keith MacLeod, his violist wife Jennifer and their soprano daughter Heather performing a widely varied program of songs and trios with with pianist Charlotte Hale.

On Aug. 26 the series concludes with tenor Adam Dyjach and pianist Braden Young, two talented young Victoria musicians presenting Gerald Finzi’s song cycle A Young Man’s Exhortation, to poems of Thomas Hardy, plus music of Bach, Mozart, Mendelssohn and Chopin.

Admission to the hour-long concerts is by donation, beginning at 4 p.m. each Saturday. Limited parking is available off Burdett and Rockland avenues and Vancouver Street. For more information, visit christchurchcathedral.bc.ca/music.

