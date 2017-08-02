Largest Little Airshow returns to Central Saanich this weekend

Not all aircraft survive the airshow. It doesn’t happen often, but when it does, it can be frustrating. (Steven Heywood/News staff file)

Building, maintaing and flying remote control model aircraft is a labour of love for the many club members with the Victoria RC Modelers Society, who each year put on Victoria’s Largest Little Airshow.

From August 5 to 6 this year, model aircraft pilots from across the Island — and special guests from the United States and the lower mainland — gather at Mitchell Airfield in Central Saanich to put on an extravaganza of miniature flight. There will be Second World War-era fighter planes, jets and even a doghouse — all piloted by experts to thrill the crowds of some 4,000 people expected to visit during the weekend.

Novelty aircraft — such as Snoopy and the Red Baron (Snoopy sits atop a flying dog house), Superman and a flying lawn mower will be on display and in the air again this year.

The Airshow is a fundraiser for CFAX Santa’s Anonymous and the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation. The club raised around $24,000 last year. The event itself is free to the public, but they do accept donations at the gate and raise money through their concession on site.

Returning this year will be the static medal displays and the kids’ bouncy castle, as well as other activities under the tents.

The Largest Little Airshow runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days.

For detials, visit vrcms.asyuler.com.