Mad Day Out performs at the opening Sidney Summer Sounds concert in Beacon Park July 9. The Peninsula Celebrations Society hosts Summer Sounds from 2-4 p.m. every Sunday until August 27. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

Mad Day Out leads off Sidney’s Summer Sounds concert series

Peninsula Celebrations Society hosts concert series every Sunday during the summer.

A good crowd at in Sidney’s Beacon Park Sunday, July 9 for the opening concert in the Summer Sounds series.

Hosted each year by the Peninsula Celebrations Society, the concerns run every Sunday between now and August 27.

Sunday’s opening event featured the band Mad Day Out, peforming a variety of songs — including a few Beatles’ numbers — for an appreciative audience.

Each Sunday in July and August from 2 to 4 p.m. a new musical group takes the Bandshell stage in Beacon Park for a free community show.

 

Feed the big, pink pig and help the Peninsula Celebrations Society put on events such as Summer Sounds, Sidney Days, the Polar Bear Swim and more. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

