Meet Mahihkan – the wolf of Monterey Ave.

Elizabeth Levinson, gallerist and Anthony Sam, vice president, with their latest display at the Oak Bay location of Winchester Galleries. Mahihkan graces Monterey Avenue near Oak Bay Avenue. (Christine van Reeuwyk/Oak Bay News)

The wolf of Monterey Avenue isn’t a new deer deterrent at work.

Though it may have that effect.

His name is Mahihkan, Cree for wolf, says Elizabeth Levinson, gallerist with Winchester Galleries.

He is three of three.

“He is a unique and highly collectible work,” Levinson said. “This 1,100-pound bronze wolf actually came back with us from the Seattle Art Fair.”

Winchester Galleries, with locations in Oak Bay and Victoria, commissioned renowned Canadian sculptor Joe Fafard to create Mahihkan specifically for the booth in Seattle.

“We had so much publicity around the wolf,” said Levinson. “There were almost 22,000 visitors to the fair, every single one of them came to our booth and had their picture taking with Mahihkan, so he’s become very famous in a short amount of time.”

He settled into Oak Bay, over their downtown location, mid-week last week.

“When we brought him back he naturally gravitated to Oak Bay, I’m not sure if it was the deer population or what,” she said with a laugh. “I think Mahihkan will stay here at this location only until he finds his own ultimate home.”

Fafard works are on display in both the Oak Bay (Monterey and Oak Bay avenues) and Victoria (665 Fort St.) galleries.

@OakBayNews

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.