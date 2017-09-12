Mike Delamont’s Scottish Drag Queen returns, this time to UVic

Mike Delamont answered a short question &answer with the Saanich News for his upcoming Sept. 16 show at the University of Victoria’s Farquhar Theatre,God Is A Scottish Drag Queen: The Second Coming.

Obviously [after many years] doing Scottish Drag Queen is still fun for you? Do you have to work at that?

I love doing the show. The performance that is coming to Victoria is the new sequel so none of the material is old to me yet. The show allows me to improvise a bit and it always changes from city to city and so it often feels like it’s the first time.

Do you include anything political in your show, for example, does Trump make it into your material as he often does with others? Or is Trump just a disease that kills comedy?

The problem with Trump jokes is that they are really low hanging fruit. They are very easy. I touch on it a bit in my show, but it’s hard to walk the line between clever and groan. I think I manage it.

What’s the touring/travel like for you? Are you still away for (how much) of the year?

I love traveling. I spend about 200 nights a year in hotels and just over 100 flights. It’s a lot. I often have a suitcase packed and ready to go. I travel much better now than I did five years ago.

Why Farquhar theatre?

I was going to play the McPherson, but then met with the folks at UVic and they wanted to present me and I have been keen to work with them for a while now and always love to play venues I haven’t been in before.

Anything you’d like to add?

I am so excited to bring the show to Victoria. [My] shows always get work-shopped in Victoria, but I never bring the final product here. This time we work-shopped it in Florida and now Victoria will finally get to see what the rest of the country gets to see!

Tickets available through uvic.ca/auditorium, show time at 7:30 p.m.

reporter@saanichnews.com