Music and culture part of Canada 150 celebration in Esquimalt

The Township of Esquimalt has developed a tradition of hosting well-known rock and roll acts over the years at Bullen Field and Archie Browning Sports Centre.

With Canada 150 celebrations still happening across the nation, Esquimalt is keeping the party going next month when it hosts Canadian rockers Nick Gilder and Sweeney Todd, Jerry Doucette, The Jason Buie Band and other acts during a day of free music and other entertainment on Saturday, Aug. 12.

“We have made a strong effort to include the arts and cultural events in Esquimalt, not only for ourselves but to tell the region that this is a great place and we have a lot of fun over here,” said Mayor Barb Desjardins.

While the mainstage performances run from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., the music is just one part of the day’s activities.

At 10 a.m. the event will be officially opened by Desjardins, Esquimalt and Songhees First Nations leaders and dignitaries from CFB Esquimalt. Around the park through to 1:30 p.m., cultural performances, a kid’s zone, community booths and food trucks will keep visitors engaged.

“This is sort of that mid-summer lull when lots of people are on holidays, so we thought this was a great time to throw in one extra event,” Desjardins said. “This just sort of continues the party, then there’s a little bit of a break and we go on to Ribfest [Sept. 8 to 10].”

Bullen Field is located at 1140 Lyall St. next to the sports centre. As parking is limited on site, attendees are encouraged to walk, use transit or ride your bike to the event. Bike parking will be available. For more information, visit esquimalt.ca and click on the news link under What’s Happening or call 250-412-8500.

