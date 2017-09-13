Newest Belfry production puts children first

The Children’s Republic features four children at the forefront of a powerful play based on a true story

From left to right. Sophia Irene Coopman and Lily Cave perform in The Children’s Republic at the Belfry Theatre. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

The Belfry’s newest production is buoyed by children.

Following real-life children’s advocate Dr. Janusz Korczak, The Children’s Republic witnesses his struggles to protect youth living in a Jewish Orphanage trapped in a Warsaw ghetto through World War II. Featuring children at the forefront of all facets of the production, director Christian Barry says the play rings true to the values of the man the play celebrates.

“It’s rare that four young performers carry a show in the way these four do. When you come in the theatre you will see an empty stage, and they shape everything,” he said. “They decorate the walls they move the lights move the sound equipment they light the scenes they do everything to bring the story to life. Seeing that trust put in young people is unique and seeing them on stage carrying the story and being the ones who bring it directly to the audience.”

Tickets are available on site or online at tickets.belfry.bc.ca and range from $20-$53.

The show runs every day from Sept. 12-Oct. 8.

Tues. – Thurs. at 7:30 p.m.

Fri. – Sat. at 8 p.m.

Matinee’s are Wed. at 1 p.m. Sat. at 4 p.m. and Sun. at 2 p.m.