North Saanich’s Octavian Kaul appears in CBC comedy video

North Saanich Middle School student Octavian Kaul, 13, is in a new video, posted recently by the CBC’s This is That program. It’s one of Octavian’s acting projects, that include a role he landed in Season 2 of the Netflix series Haters Back Off.

This is That: Social Media Family Meet this family of social media influencers who spend 100+ hours a week staging their life. Posted by CBC This Is That on Thursday, June 29, 2017

Octavian’s mom, Libby, told the PNR via Facebook that Haters Back Off isn’t out yet and the work her son did for This is That was completed back on March 14.

The CBC video features Kaul as a member of a social media-crazy family, who are always staging aspects of their lives. Mom also posted a few behind-the-scenes photos from the production of the This is That comedy skit.