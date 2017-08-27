Oak Bay’s public art pianos up for sale

Painted public pianos that dot the landscape this summer – created by local artists Gillian Redwood, Jim McFarland, Tanta Pennington and Jonathan Gleed – are up for sale to fund public art in Oak Bay.

Arts laureate Barbara Adams and her public art committee host a piano cabaret and fundraiser is set for Sept. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Oak Bay Marina.

“It’s a celebration of the ArtsAlive piano project and a fundraiser to support next year’s piano project,” said Barbara Adams, Oak Bay arts laureate.

Guests can purchase one this year’s four pianos or buy one for a charity for $1,000 ahead of time.

For example, a painted piano from the 2015 tour brightens the lives of residents at Pacifica Housing’s Medewiwin Supported Housing complex. Local artist Daciana Dao painted the piano, working for a month at Willows elementary school where she was often visited by curious kids and teachers. The piano was auctioned as a fundraiser and donated it to Pacifica Housing.

Learn more about donation by emailing barbaraadams@shaw.ca.

