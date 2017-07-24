Original Eagles’ tribute band sells out two concerts in Sidney

Making this their fifth straight sell-out at the Charlie White Theatre, Eagles original tribute band Hotel California is already sold out for both its scheduled concerts in Sidney this August.

Those who have seen the band perform before can attest to its likeness to Eagles, perfected over the course of three decades.

Since 1986, Hotel California has toured the world, bringing all the best Eagles tunes from the 1970s to fans everywhere. The band describes itself as having an “obsessive commitment” to doing classic Eagles music justice and has shared the stage with The Doobie Bros, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gretchen Wilson, REO Speedwagon and more.

Andy Lapointe covers bass and vocals for Joe Walsh and Randy Meisner Eagles hits, while Mike Dimoulas is on electric, acoustic and double-neck guitars, keyboards, talk box and vocals, Dean Young on drums and vocals, and Rick Spyder on electric guitar and vocals.

An internationally popular band continuing to set the standard higher for other tribute bands, Hotel California performs for two sold-out crowds August 2 and 3 at the Charlie White Theatre.

