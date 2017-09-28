Pacific Ocean poetry to be read at Maritime Museum in Victoria

The Maritime Museum launches “Refugium: Poems for the Pacific” by City of Victoria’s Poet Laureate, Yvonne Blomer, next week (Oct. 5). (Photo courtesy Maritime Museum)

The Maritime Museum of B.C. is hosting a book launch and art show next week for a poetry anthology about the Pacific Ocean and the sea creatures that call it home.

Yvonne Blomer, the City of Victoria’s Poet Laureate, will read from her new book Refugium: Poems for the Pacific and perform at The Vic Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 5. An art exhibition curated in response to the poems will accompany the performance, to be preceded and followed by receptions at the Maritime Museum on Humboldt Street.

RELATED: Library offers passes to Maritime Museum of B.C.

Victoria artist Regan Rasmussen, who is curating the art, said the pieces from 21 visual and performing artists from across the province express a shared love for ocean life.

“The resulting art exhibition is rich and thought provoking,” she said. “Connecting artists to the words of poets as a source of creative inspiration has been an honour.”

Brittany Vis, associate director at the museum, said in a statement that she’s excited to host the event and bring local artists and poets together.

“It is a unique opportunity for us to connect with these parts of our community and to explore concerns for the Pacific Ocean in new ways with the public,” she said in a statement.

The launch begins at 6:30 p.m. with a pre-reception at the museum. Poetry reading and performances begin at 7:30 down the street at Vic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased online, $15 for museum members, and $20 for members of the public.

lauren.boothby@vicnews.com