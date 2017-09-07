Pendray Farm Corn Maze is back in North Saanich

NORTH SAANICH — The popular Pendray Farm corn maze opens for the season today (Fri., Sept. 8).

The maze has been cut into a tribute to Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation, including a variety of iconic national images.

New this year, the farm is adding a barrel train for the kids, according to their Facebook page. the train will run Saturdays and Sundays.

Through September, the maze hours are Fridays from 2 to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In October, the hours are extended to Thursdays, 2 to 9 p.m. — in addition to the hours stated above.

Pendray’s Corn Maze is located at 9537 West Saanich Road.

For more details, visit vicornmaze.com.

— News staff