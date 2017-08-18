Peninsula Singers looking for a few good men

Male member of the Peninsula Singers take thier shot at Stompin’ Tom Connors’ The Good Ol Hockey Game. (Black Press file photo)

Saanich may still be basking in the summer sun, but the sounds of Christmas are already ringing in the ears of the Peninsula Singers.

Rehearsals begin next month for the Singers’ annual Christmas concert series Christmas Joy.

Artistic director Lena Palermo is putting out the call for male singers (bass, tenor or baritone) to join the chorus, which has become more accessible for Saanich residents.

The Singers have moved their rehearsal space from Sidney to Saanichton to encourage more Saanich residents to get involved.

“For me, ‘a night out with the boys’ has a whole new meaning,” said Don Macnamara, a member of the bass section. “Although our abilities are wide-ranging, what we guys have in common a love of music and the desire to have fun.”

He says there is a great deal of support among the men, helping one another “get back on track” if they miss a note or two.

Interested male singers should have a bit of choral experience somewhere in their background, although the ability to read music isn’t necessary.

“We provide CDs of the music we’ll be learning and plenty of additional help,” said Palermo, a Cadboro Bay resident.

The Singers are a mixed show chorus who rehearse every Tuesday evening at Saanichton Bible Fellowship on Mt. Newton Cross Road, beginning Sept. 5. Those interested in joining the chorus can visit the website www.peninsulasingers.ca and click the Contact Us section.