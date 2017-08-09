Raven Baroque brings costumed affair to Oak Bay United Church venue

Raven Baroque performs Aug. 12 in its only ticketed show of the summer

Raven Baroque brings its costume show of hits from the 1650s to Oak Bay this weekend.

The concert features the ensemble’s three youngest soloists, Maria Wang, cello; Hollas Longton, violin; Jessica Pickersgill, viola. Want and Longton play Vivaldi’s Double Concerto for violin and cello, Pickersgill plays Telemann’s Viola Concerto, and Longton will play Vivaldi’s La Tempesta da Mare (The Storm at Sea). The ensemble will perform works by by Albinoni, Handel, Corelli, Charpentier and Scarlatti.

Raven Baroque performs Aug. 12, at Oak Bay United Church, 1355 Mitchell St. in its only ticketed show of the summer. Tickets are $20 and available at Ivy’s Bookshop or at the door.

Raven Baroque also perfroms at Willows Beach Aug. 13.

editor@oakbaynews.com