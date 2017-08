The annual B.C. Day performance of Raven Baroque, including musicians in the garb of the day, returns to Mount Tolmie. Don Kissinger photo

Raven Baroque return to play their annual B.C. Day show on the flat cement surface atop Mount Tolmie Park.

“It will be the usual hits from the 1650s, Vivaldi and friends,” said organizer Don Kissinger.

The shows runs from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. on Monday.

Musicians play concertos for solo flute, solo piano, violas and violins.

Admission is by donation.

There will be 90 patio chairs available so it’s recommended to bring a lawn chair and shade.

