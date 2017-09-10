Saanich author releases third book in children’s series

Pugnacious Goes To School follows the chaos that ensues during Pet Day at school

Pugnacious Goes To School is the latest book by Saanich’s Ariane Weathers, the third in her children’s series.

Ariane Weathers is a local Saanich author who is releasing her third book in a children’s series.

Weathers’ second book, Pugnacious and the Bullies, was released last year with the release of her third book in the children’s series coinciding with the start of the new school year. In her latest work, Pugnacious finally gets his wish to go to school in the light-hearted story Pugnacious Goes To School.

It’s Pet Day at Andy’s school. Pug is excited to actually go inside Andy’s classroom, sit at Andy’s desk and learn the lessons that Andy learns. And he would meet Pickles and the other pets too. It should be fun. But what happens when three dogs, two cats, a mouse and a lizard get loose just before the Science Fair? Chaos!

The Pugnacious series are written as storybooks to be read to the child, and grow with them as they learn to read the book themselves. The message of this storybook is a light-hearted one. A story that tells the little ones that school can be fun, even when there’s a little chaos.

The book costs $8 and it is sold at various markets and can also be purchased online at www.arianeweathers.com.