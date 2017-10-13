Saanich calls for arts jury members

Saanich is looking for arts jury members

Saanich residents have until Oct. 30 to submit an application to join a public art jury.

The jury — which will consist out of three artists and two community members — will help Saanich select a piece of public art to commemorate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Jury members will act as peer evaluators, who make recommendations to the public art project as outlined in the Saanich Comprehensive Public Art Policy.

Jury members should be capable of providing a critical analysis of artists qualifications, as well as of the suitability of each proposal under review.

The two community representatives do not require art expertise, as their primary role is to represent broader community interests and values.

Saanich will ask for artist’ proposals at a future date. For more see here.