Saanich Foodie: Gin, Juma and the treats of the Saanich Sunday Farmers’ Market

(As seen in the July 21 issue of the Saanich News.)

The Saanich Sunday Farmers’ Market at Braefoot Park (1359 McKenzie Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Aug. 27) has a huge variety of things for you to discover this summer.

There’s wine, chocolate, fresh produce, baked goods, live music and offerings by island artisans.

Aidan Pine makes some mighty fine dishes out of his Juma food truck, located just outside the entrance to the farmers’ market on Sundays. Most of his ingredients, including the meat, is grown locally at Sayward Farms in Saanich. They have sheep, pigs, turkeys, chickens, ducks, fruit and nut trees, a vegetable garden and blueberries.

The menu changes depending on what is in season. One of their staples is the Moroccan beef tangine made with 100 per cent grass fed beef. It’s seasoned just right and served over turmeric couscous and served with a side salad. He’ll be at the market every Sundays until the season closes. Delicious!

Brad at de Vine Wine and Spirits will mix you up a mini cocktail in the blink of an eye as he tells you all about this local winery and distillery. He’ll also give you a little history lesson on Vermouth and how it helps your digestive system.

When we were there he was serving up de Vine Intervention made with Genever Gin, Moderna Vermouth and tonic. Gin and tonic lovers will really enjoy this one. De Vine also makes some mighty fine brandy, as well as wines. For more tastings and information, you can go to their location at 6181B Old West Saanich Rd.

