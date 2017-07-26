Saanich Foodie: Meet Saanich’s growing brewery and distillery

Every Dog Has its Day: Twa Dogs and the Victoria Caledonian Brewery & Distillery

(As seen in the Saanich Foodie July 2017 edition.)

The Victoria Caledonian Brewery & Distillery brews and sells Twa Dogs Beer and have some very tasty summer tours for you to try, and many of them include chocolate!

The Brewing, Distilling, Beer and Chocolates tour is 90 minutes of touching, feeling, nosing and tasting whisky and beer products, followed up by delicious pairings with chocolate.

A Beer & Chocolate tasting tour gets you six beer samples, one take-home beer, two whiskies and four types of chocolate.

The complete Whisky & Chocolate tour has you sampling six beers and you get one take-home beer. Plus, you get five whiskies and four types of chocolate. You can also take a shorter tour of just chocolate and beer tasting or chocolate and whisky tasting.

Recommended beers for summer time enjoyment would be their new Silver Flood, a traditionally made Belgian Witbier made for the summer time with gentle coriander and redolent in orange, apricot and peach.

You may also like the Seas Between Us red IPA. It’s a smouldering red India Pale Ale, rich with crystal malt and a bracing schwack of northwest hops. Should you prefer something with a little spice and fruitiness, check out their Mistress of My Soul, a Saison beer. The stone fruit and citrus of New Zealand hops weave together with her bubbly carbonation to bring out her sultry natural energy.

You can taste it all at 761 Enterprise Cres.

By Darcy Nybo