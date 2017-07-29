Saanich Foodie: Packing the perfect picnic

(As seen in the July 2017 Saanich Foodie edition.)

Whether it’s on a beach by the ocean, by a lake, or at the park, there’s nothing that beats a summer picnic. First you need a place to spread out and enjoy the day. Should your picnic blankets and beach towels be in need of replacement you can get more at Heirloom Linens in Broadmead Village. They also carry a variety of colourful outdoor mats, and table clothes. Insulated lunch totes are great for packing up foods that need to be kept cool.

Pharmasave in Broadmead Village have a great selection of picnic baskets to make your picnic perfect. They are made of willow with genuine leather straps. Baskets range in price with the deluxe model having porcelain plates, cutlery, napkins, wine glasses, a blanket, salt and pepper shaker, a corkscrew, a cheese knife, a cutting board, two food storage containers, an insulated cooler bag, and an insulated wine duffel. The smaller basket has wine glasses, melamine plates, stainless steel utensils and a corkscrew. You can also get throw blankets and plastic cups and cutlery as well. They have a new selection of 35” x 70” Turkish towels that can be used as a mat, a beach towel or a picnic blanket.

When it comes to food – look no further than your local grocery stores or delis. Maria’s Deli on Shelbourne has a nice selection of fresh meats and cheeses as well as sandwiches. The Fig Deli on Cedar Hill Cross Road has some specialty Mediterranean products only found here. Your local grocery stores all have a wide selection of local cheeses, cooked chicken, sandwiches and fresh made salads. And don’t forget the watermelon! Ask your store to do up an assortment for your picnic or pick up your own ingredients and put your own personal stamp on your picnic lunch. Just pick it up, pack it up and go!

By Darcy Nybo