Saanich’s V-Lounge welcomes international bluesman

He’s played alongside blues legend Buddy Guy, Woodstock’s Canned Heat and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Now JW-Jones is bringing his high-energy blues performance to Saanich’s V-Lounge.

“The Victoria Blues Society is looking forward to a wonderful night of JW-Jones’ music,” society chair Deb Rhymer said of the Sept. 29 show. “We are proud to bring this talented performer into Victoria.”

The 2017 International Blues Challenge winner and Juno nominee has released nine albums and performed in 23 countries. The management for George Thorogood &The Destroyers specifically asked for Jones to open several of their tour dates last year. Even one of the Blues Brothers himself, Dan Akroyd, said “This is an amazing blues band.”

Jones began honing his craft at the age of 13. Starting out on the drums, he played along to records by Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix and other classic rock favourites. But after seeing a B.B. King performance a few years later, Jones fell in love with the blues and picked up a guitar.

He’s never looked back, with his latest release, High Temperature, being named the Hot Shot Debut on the Billboard Top 10.

Opening for Jones on Friday night is Victoria blues favourite Bill Johnson. The Juno-nominated Johnson has four CDs to his credit, including his critically acclaimed 2016 release, Cold Outside.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $16 in advance or $20 at the door, and are available at Lyle’s Place or the V-Lounge, 3366 Douglas. St.