Sidney Sister Cities annual calendar is out

The new Sidney calendars are out.

Only found in stores in Sidney — primarily at Tanner’s Books on Beacon Avenue — the Sidney Sister Cities Association annual calendars feature the work of 18 amateur photographers. Bob McLure, Chair of the Association’s Calendar Committee, said they receives more than 340 photographs when they put their call out back in mid-April.

The new calendars — some 1,000 of them — for 2018 hit the streets this week and will be followed very soon, McLure said, by some 4,000 postcards and another 500 desk calendars. He added they are one of the best sellers among calendars available at Tanner’s Books.

McLure said the photos on the eight post cards available, are different images than those included in the calendars. Front cover on the wall calendars was earned by local amateur photographer Daniel Brimacombe. He also got the month of September, said McLure.

The selected photos, McLure continued, will be compiled and shown on the Town of Sidney and Community Arts Council of the Saanich Peninsula websites.

This is the seventh year for the Association’s calendars. They are a fundraiser for the organization and they use the money raised to help pay for student visits to the three Sidney sister cities: Anacortes, Washington State, Niimi, Japan, and Cairns, Australia.