Sidney welcomes Victoria Accordion Club Saturday afternoon

Join the Victoria Accordion Club on Saturday, July 8 at the Sidney band shell in Beacon Park.

The club — with members from throughout the Greater Victoria area — is inviting people to this free concert of Canadian accordion music and popular songs, set to accordion. It’s the second in a series of free concerts put on by the Club, in recognition of Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.

The first concert was July 1 (Canada Day) at the B.C. Provincial Museum stage in downtown Victoria.

Saturday’s show is in Sidney and starts at 2 p.m.

You are invited to celebrate the country’s amazing history and 150th birthday. The Club states it has the pleasure of performing some incredible well-known and popular songs written or performed by outstanding Canadian musicians.

— Victoria Accordion Club

