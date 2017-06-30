Sidney’s Canada 150 fireworks show gets plenty of cheers

Ok, that was much better!

Friday night’s fireworks went off without a hitch, as the Town of Sidney’s Canada 150 celebrations rolled on after 10 p.m. And to the delight of the gathered crowd on Sidney’s waterfront, the fireworks lit up the night sky for many minutes.

People cheered and applauded as the live band on Bevan Pier played and the show kept going on, and on, and on.

It was a big improvement over last year, when a malfunction caused the fireworks on the barge in the bay to go off all at once.

Not this time. Organizers and pyrotechnitians made sure the crowd had plenty to cheer about.

Well done!

